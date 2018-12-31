My 12 New Year's resolutions

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

– Jeremiah 29:11

On New Year’s Day we get to reset the clock, reform ourselves of bad habits, turn over a new leaf.

Somehow it just seems more sensible and doable starting fresh on Day 1.

Many people pledge to start eating right, exercising, quitting smoking and maybe reducing their alcohol consumption. All good ideas, indeed.

Me?

Here are my resolutions for 2019:

Be kinder to people: Jesus taught us to love one another as He loved us. He loved us so much He gave His life so that we could live forever, as His children, forgiven of the sins that would separate us from Him. There is no better deal available anywhere, any how from any one.

Pray more: I’ve always done better reading scripture than praying. I’ve come to believe it takes practice, discipline, stronger faith. So, starting today, I’m going to devote time each day for quiet time with Jesus, our Redeemer, Great Intercessor, our King and High Priest. I’ll be praying for those I know and love most, those who are persecuted mercilessly for their faith, for America, for Israel, for Jerusalem and for the soon return of Jesus to set up His Kingdom of peace, justice and paradise on Earth. Do you know that is His promise to us?

Finish my new book: I’m not going to tell you much about it yet, but it has forced me to get deeper into the scriptures, rereading the entire Bible as if for the first time, looking specifically and systematically at one thing in every book. I’m only halfway done, at this point. I will tell you more as it gets closer to publication. You will undoubtedly see some hints and glimpses in this space long before the book itself sees the light of day.

To tell it like it is: This isn’t so much a New Year’s resolution for me. It’s just the way I am wired. So, it’s almost a no-brainer. I can’t even stop myself. But, for sure, I won’t try to tone it down. However, I don’t want to be misunderstood by erecting communication barriers.

To grow WND exponentially: This isn’t a matter of pride with me. It’s a matter of effectiveness. More and more, I recognize what a unique enterprise it has been for the last 22 years – an independent news source, the first one online, with a strong Judeo-Christian worldview. I’ll be asking Jesus to bless it and to use it for His purposes and His glory, not mine.

To build up others up: It’s always been a goal of mine to do for others what I would have them do for me. People need affirmation. They need encouragement. They need prayer. They need counsel. They need a helping hand. Maybe I’ve been too stingy in that regard.

Find time for enjoyment of life and relaxation: This may be the toughest of all to fulfill, but I’m working on it.

To return, as much as possible, to doing the things I’m passionate about – writing, editing, reporting and innovating.

Recruit and train successors: As you get older, you think about your legacy. Who will pick up and continue the work you did – maybe even do it better? I want to keep my eye on that goal in 2019 and beyond.

Share the gospel: There is no greater way to turn the world right-side up than this.

Never despair, never give up.

Trust in the Lord.

If these goals sound familiar, they are. They are intended to serve as reminders for me.

I hope they inspire others.