My 4-year career reporting on Messiah and why I know it's happening

(Breaking Israel News) Four and a half years ago, I was hired by Breaking Israel News to write feature articles about the geula (redemption). It was a subject no other Jewish or Israeli news site covered and nine years of intensive study in yeshiva left me disturbingly unprepared to write about a subject so essential to my religion. The publisher, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, asked me if I would be able to find material for an article every day. How could I write a daily report on something the Jewish people been waiting for 2,000 years? Would my daily headlines read “Still Waiting”? Desperate for a job, I assured him I could though, in my heart, I doubted that seriously.

Nearly 2,000 articles have been posted since that first meeting and not a single headline has read “Still Waiting.” Shockingly, on only two occasions did I fail to find a geula article in time for the 9:00 AM meeting with my editor. I think I can safely say that according to all reports, the Messiah is quickly approaching. Though skeptics will say that these signs have been present throughout the exile, objectively speaking, they are wrong. We are no longer in the exile. We live in unprecedented times when wondrous events are taking place daily. Those who do not want to see will overlook the obvious and those who wish to see will be amazed.