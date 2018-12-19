NASA: Breach compromised employee info

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — NASA suffered a security breach that may have compromised the personal information of employees dating back more than a decade, the space agency said Tuesday.

“On Oct. 23, 2018, NASA cybersecurity personnel began investigating a possible compromise of NASA servers where personally identifiable information (PII) was stored,” Bob Gibbs, the assistant administrator of NASA’s Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer, wrote in an agency-wide message disclosing the incident.

“After initial analysis, NASA determined that information from one of the servers containing Social Security numbers and other PII data of current and former NASA employees may have been compromised,” the notice said.