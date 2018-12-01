Nations invited to consecration of altar for 3rd Temple

The newly re-created Sanhedrin in Israel is planning a ceremony to consecrate a stone altar prepared for use in the Third Temple, and it has released a declaration intended to be an invitation for other nations to participate in the Temple “and to receive its blessings.”

According to Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz’ report in Breaking Israel News the altar has been prepared with stones made of aerated concrete and “fit for use in the Temple.”

The current stones are in loose form ready to be moved to the Temple Mount and stored so they would be available “at a moment’s notice,” but there also are plans to re-create the pieces from actual stones, considered the “ideal material from which to build the altar.”

The Sanhedrin is the re-creation of the ancient legal council that advised in Israel during biblical times. It earlier invited Arab nations to prepare for their role in the construction of a Third Temple.

They were invited as “sons of Ishmael.” Ishmael, in the Bible, is the first son of Abraham, by his wife’s maid, Hagar. Abraham is the patriarch of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Isaac was the second son, and Judaism and Christianity trace roots through him. Islam claims its heritage through Ishmael.

The newest move will include during Hanukkah a full-dress reenactment of the daily offering.

“The location is still unclear as the Jerusalem municipality is weighing security concerns that a Jewish ceremony of this sort will precipitate Muslim violence if performed in view of the Temple Mount,” the report said.

“Also at question is whether the Kohanim will ritually slaughter a lamb or whether prepared meat will be brought. Though the Sanhedrin has received all of the necessary permits from the government organizations in charge of slaughtering animals, they are still waiting for the municipality to approve that part of the ceremony. In either case, the meat will be roasted on the newly consecrated altar.”

A large menorah will be lit as part of the ceremony, the report said, and Rabbi Hillel Weiss explained the significance of the ceremony being held on the last day of Hanukkah.

“According to Jewish tradition, the tabernacle and Aaron the Priest were consecrated for service on the last day of Hanukkah,” Rabbi Weiss explained to Breaking Israel News. “It is fitting that we should invite the nations to the ceremony since Hanukkah is about bringing light to the darkness. The Jews were meant to do this for the entire world.”

The declaration itself explains, “We are very close to the time about which the prophets of Israel prophesied that the God of the world who created everything will be called by the world in the name of the God of Israel, for only the people of Israel remained attached to Him.”

It continues, “Anyone who wants to accompany us, to be a partner in serving God, and to connect with his people, must be a believer in the God who was revealed at Sinai, and to be as the people of Israel who were present there and preserved this status to this day.”

WND reported earlier this year that the organization and others were minting a special edition “70 Year Redemption Coin” to raise funds for the Third Temple.

Others were the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center and the United Temple Movements.

The Trump-Cyrus coin, which honored two Israeli foreign heroes – one present and one past – came following President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital.