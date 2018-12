(Washington Examiner) President Trump announced Friday that he will nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to succeed Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump disclosed the move to reporters on the White House lawn before departing on a trip to Missouri.

Nauert has been on the reported UN post shortlist for days. Multiple Thursday night reports confirmed that Trump would pick the former Fox News correspondent and “Fox & Friends” co-host as U.S. ambassador to the UN.