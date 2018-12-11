NBA star says moon landing was faked

(SFGATE) — Stephen Curry says he does not believe humans have been to the moon, a stance which is clearly unsupported by facts and hopefully just a joke.

Curry made the proclamation on The Ringer’s podcast “Winging It” with teammate Andre Iguodala and hosts Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore; you can hear the exchange around the 46-minute mark. There’s some talking over each other that makes it hard to hear, but when the discussion turns to the moon landing, almost everyone seems to agree we’ve never been there. In the chorus of moon landing rejections, Curry clearly says, “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so either.”