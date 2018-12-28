New Dems in Congress 'hellbent on breaking norms'

(USNews) In the seven weeks since she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined a protest staged in Nancy Pelosi’s office, established a new standard to pay interns $15 an hour, tussled with Sen. Lindsey Graham and the president’s eldest son on Twitter and made rumblings about stirring a primary challenge against a new member of House leadership from her own state.

Before this 29-year-old Democratic socialist Latina from the Bronx is even sworn in to the House next week, she’s become one of the most influential figures in the Democratic Party – and the unordained leader of a flock of progressive renegade freshman females hellbent on breaking the norms of the institution and challenging the notion that seniority means supremacy.

Many of their electoral victories were had by skipping the established line, so they’re wired to approach governing in the same rebellious way. And their sizable followings on social media provide them with an imposing arsenal of support that can be converted into raw political power as fast as one can upload an Instagram.