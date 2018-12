(Daily Mail) New York skyline turned a bizarre blue on Thursday night after an explosion at a Con Edison plant – causing panic and confusion for millions across the city.

Bewildered residents took to the streets and shared images on social media after the haze filled the sky at around 9.20pm for three minutes after the blast at the substation in Astoria, Queens.

Power was cut at many addresses across the area including the nearby La Guardia airport, which was forced to ground all flights for more than an hour during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.