News networks preach 'impeachment' for Trump

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — This week’s Liberal Media Scream features the media jumping on the impeachment bandwagon, with CBS and ABC leading the way, even in their intros.

Displaying identical news judgments, the ABC and CBS evening newscasts on Sunday night offered a matching way to frame the day’s news as both used the very same phrasing for their on-screen teases, with corresponding narration from the anchors: “Impeachable Offenses?”

Anchor Tom Llamas on ABC’s “World News Tonight”: “Impeachable offenses? Top Democrats taking aim at President Trump. Prosecutors implicating him in criminal acts linked to the campaign. And a key Republican senator with a warning for the president.”