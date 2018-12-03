Next they came for Laura Loomer ...

By Amalia White

A new disturbing censoring trend is emerging through Twitter’s banning of conservative users.

This latest tactical form of political warfare has been amped up in the media due to Twitter’s recent banning of conservative activist Laura Loomer. Unfortunately, her banning was not an isolated incident; as several other conservative provocateurs have also been permanently banned or suspended from this social media platform, usually for unspecified reasons. A few of the many others that have been barred by the Silicone Valleys’ swamp tirade include Jesse Kelly, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Candace Owens and David Clarke.

Twitter permanently booted Loomer after this tweet from November:

“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro Shariah Ilhan is pro- FGB Under Shariah, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hibah. Ilhan is anti Jewish.”

This Jewish spitfire is known to be outspoken about her strongly held beliefs and opinions. The 25-year-old had a substantial following of over 250,000 before she was banned for “hateful conduct.” She made a historical stance when she daringly handcuffed herself to Twitter’s headquarters in New York City this past Thursday. On Nov. 29, Laura Loomer was trending on Twitter and had many fired up both in defense and opposition of this controversial free-speech exerciser.

Ilhan Omar just recently became the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. She, in fact, has demonstrated anti-Israel ideologies and is very much pro-Shariah law. In 2012, Omar wrote, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

She followed up with this statement by referring to Israel as an “apartheid regime.” This Minnesota congresswoman-elect has been open about her support for BDS, a development to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. The BDS movement claims its goal is to end “international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.”

The rise of anti-Israel undertones is a disturbing trend being fueled by the very same progressives that are claiming conservatives are using hate speech to degrade Islamists.

The conglomeration of free-speech double standards and the demonization of disagreeing with others is being hailed by the deep-seated left as necessary.

Yes, Twitter is a private corporation. Regardless, it still breeds the issue of whether we as a society will allow the elite progressives to monopolize social media presences for personal political agendas.

Laura Loomer is a disconcerting example of what can happen to any of us free-speech supporters. Loomer released a statement referring to such:

“I am just one example of someone who has been banned for discussing issues on social media that big tech companies have deemed untouchable. All across the world, people are being silenced, censored, and even jailed for having online discussions about Islam, immigration, jihad, and Shariah. I was banned for posting facts about Islam. In other words, non-Muslims are being subjected to Islamic blasphemy laws on social media, progressively.”

Take a moment and pretend that Loomer was a feminist on the left expressing the very same views. Do you believe there would be the same amount of vitriolic outrage, or even any disdain at all? Just having to fathom this questions makes my point of the double standard hypocrisy being exalted by the “Party of Tolerance.”

Loomer was booted for speaking out against Shariah and expressing her well backed up views on a culture that emphasizes a resistance toward independent women, homosexuals and Jews.

Banning free speech due to differences in thought or ideology is utterly disturbing. Healthy debates enable growth and innovation. I will forever and always fight for the free-speech rights of every American citizen, whether or not I agree with them.

Each day we get deeper into a division between truth and justice. The mainstream media, Silicone Valley and the Beltway are growing in the capability to silence those who oppose the mainstream agenda. They may be able to silence us individually, but together we have the potential to keep our voices heard.

This velocity of censorship is not just simply an annoyance – it’s downright dangerous.

Amalia White is a passionate conservative blogger committed to furthering deeper thought on political matters and urging people to evaluate their views on important topics that affect our society. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration.