Hi, Joseph. Your Kavanaugh betrayal column is a great historical summary that if made public before his confirmation could have prevented his vote that caused the result of the SCOTUS decision Justice Thomas criticized. A win against abortion was lost, and millions of babies will likely be murdered!

I urge you in the future to get this kind of information to the public so that important decisions can be affected. We look to you for the truth in a timely manner, not after an event so momentous has occurred!

Curt