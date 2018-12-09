Nick Ayers won't be Trump's chief of staff

(FOX) — Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, who was considered a front-runner to replace John Kelly as White House chief of staff, announced Sunday: “I will be departing at the end of the year.”

Ayers revealed the news in a tweet. Its full text read: “Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. #Georgia”

The Wall Street Journal originally reported that Trump and Ayers could not reach agreement on Ayers’ length of service and that he would instead assist the president from outside the administration.