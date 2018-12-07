'Not prepared': Broward's election self-analysis on what went wrong
County's required report lists 'staffing shortages and procedural violations'
(Tampa Bay Times) The former Broward supervisor of elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes, says she’ll fight Gov. Rick Scott’s suspension order after she announced her plans to resign, following a tumultuous 2018 election and three recounts that brought intense negative scrutiny to her operation.
Snipes has the right to do that. It would culminate in a trial before a Florida Senate that’s controlled by Republicans and Scott supporters, the only body that could remove a public official from office. But a newly-released report filed by Broward with the state on its election performance may not make Snipes’ fight for vindication any easier.
By law, every county must file a “conduct of election” report with the state, signed by the three members of each county’s canvassing board, which includes two Broward judges and Snipes herself.