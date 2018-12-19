Now Comey claims GOP started 'dossier'

(Washington Times) The timeline that fired FBI Director James B. Comey provided to lawmakers on who funded the anti-Trump dossier conflicts with court filings and congressional testimony.

Mr. Comey, in House testimony for which a transcript was released Tuesday, maintained that Republicans first financed the dossier, then the Democrats.

But testimony by the dossier writer, ex-spy Christopher Steele, and others show the dossier didn’t exist until Fusion GPS engaged Mr. Steele in May-June 2016. By that time, a Republican funding opposition research with Fusion had bowed out two months earlier.