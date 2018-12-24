Now Mount Etna erupts in Sicily

(DAILY MAIL) — Europe’s largest and most active volcano is spewing columns of smoke and sending lava cascading down its mountainside during its latest eruption.

Mount Etna, which looms above the city of Catania in Sicily, has been steadily erupting over the last month, with hoards of people heading to the volcano to capture stunning photographs and video of molten rock lighting up its snowy slopes.

Etna, or ‘Mongibello’, erupts frequently but rarely poses a threat to humans. According to the website Volcano Discovery, its historical volcanism has been documented for around 2000 years, dating back to 1500BC.