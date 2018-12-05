Now 'Veggie Tales' are 'racist,' 'dangerous'

(FOX) — A group of students at a California college’s “Annual Whiteness Forum” labeled the Christian children’s cartoon “VeggieTales” as “dangerous” and promoting racial stereotypes for making the villains colored.

The forum at Cal State San Marcos is a project from Professor Dreama Moon’s class titled “The Communication of Whiteness.” Students called various things racist, including the NFL, women who support President Trump, and the popular animated cartoon that started in 1993 and always ended with Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber’s tagline, “Remember kids, God made you special and he loves you very much,” the College Fix reported.

A female student made the claim that by humanizing vegetables, the creators of VeggieTales were using the children’s programming to promote racial stereotypes by making the villains racial minorities.