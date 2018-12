(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is showing yet again that she isn’t one to shy away from snapping back at her critics, even if it’s from a member of her own party.

In a recent CNN interview, outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., expressed confusion about why Ocasio-Cortez has become so popular among Democrats, saying, “I’m a little confused why she’s the thing.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her dismay with that wording on Saturday.