(PREMIER) — A rare copy of the first English version of the New Testament to be translated directly from Hebrew and Greek has been purchased in London by a private collector for £37,500.

Experts at Chiswick Auctions said it was an “exceptional result” that the 16th century artefact – produced by a leading figure in the Protestant Reformation, William Tyndale – far exceeded its £8,000-£10,000 estimate.

Head of the company’s book department, Clive Moss said: “The Tyndale Bible has been described as the most important book in the English language.