'Orgy Island' creep, Clinton pal Epstein, settles before 'sex slaves' testify

The Bill Clinton-linked financier accused of sexually abusing women on his “Orgy Island” getaway agreed to a last-minute settlement that likely means none of his accusers will testify in court.

Jeffrey Epstein, 65, allegedly operated a sex ring at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, a residence in New York City, and his private-island estate in the Virgin Islands, dubbed by some “Orgy Island.”

The deal was announced Tuesday as jury selection in a civil lawsuit brought by a lawyer for his accusers was set to begin, Fox News reported.

Fox News said court documents it obtained in 2016 showed former President Bill Clinton took at least 26 trips on Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express.”

The former president apparently ditched his Secret Service detail on some of the excursions, Fox News said.

Epstein’s jet was said to be outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.

Discovered in trash seized by authorities outside Epstein’s home were invoices for the purchase of how-to manuals on sex slaves.

The book titles were “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude — Principles, Skills and Tools” and “Training with Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners.”

Epstein served a year in jail and registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty in 2008 to state sex charges. He avoided a possible life term, Fox News reported, in a secret deal with federal prosecutors.