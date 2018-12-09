Oscars so gay! Lessons from Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart announced on Twitter that he was stepping down from hosting this year’s Oscars ceremony after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asked him to apologize for “homophobic” tweets he sent eight years ago.

Hart initially refused, but later caved to pressure. “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Hart tweeted. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Some quick background: After it was announced that Hart would host the 91st Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24, internet trolls began scouring his Twitter account and found these tweets:

“Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,'” read a 2011 tweet that Hart deleted this week, according to BuzzFeed News.

Hart’s forced apology is proof that the Academy Awards have been hijacked by radical LGBTQ activists.

Kevin Hart shouldn’t have apologized, but he is too weak to resist the pressure. During a 2014 interview with former BET News anchor Ed Gordon, Hart admitted that he no longer jokes about homosexuals because it would destroy his career.

“I don’t joke about it. … I don’t want that problem. … I don’t need any enemies – at all.” He acknowledged that not only can it end a career, it “can throw you under the bus” and you’ll end up in out of work in that “check cashing line.”

It seems today, the only group that comedians can make fun of is straight white Christian conservative men with power.

During the 2018 MTV Music Awards last August, Hart was applauded by liberals for taking jabs at President Trump when he bashed Trump for his criticism over NFL players “taking a knee” as a form of protest during the national anthem. But liberals have zero tolerance for politically incorrect jokes about homosexuals, even from liberal black comedians.

Black comedian and actor Nick Cannon has come to Hart’s defense by posting tweets containing “homophobic” language from liberal white female comedians Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer.

In a series of tweets, Cannon called out the female comedians for their past “homophobic” tweets. In a past tweet from Handler, she used the term “fag bird”; and Cannon commented, “Interesting I wonder if there was any backlash there.” His commentary was similar to Silverman who once tweeted, “I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a faggot” and Schumer who wrote, “Enjoy skyfall fags. I’m bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #thesessions”

Some homosexuals refer to the Oscars as the “Super Bowl” for the gay community. And according to GLADD, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards “are going to look extremely queer this year with a huge number of LGBTQ artists nominated across all the categories.”

GLAAD CEO/president Sarah Kate Ellis said, “We were hoping this was going to turn into a teachable moment that Kevin Hart would still be hosting the Oscars and he would be using this moment to show, not only his evolution around the LGBTQ community, but also to then use the Oscar stage … to help build unity and awareness around the LGBTQ community and how we are marginalized in this country.” In other words, they didn’t expect him to put up any resistance.

The black community still doesn’t accept homosexuality as normal; therefore, Hollywood is intentionally targeting blacks with movies and TV shows that celebrate homosexuality.

Fox’s series “Empire,” with its openly gay character of Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett) created by the openly Gay filmmaker/TV producer Lee Daniels, has been shamelessly promoting black homosexuals in a positive light, as has CW’s new series “All American” – a show geared towards young people. Representations of black homosexuals on film and television before “Empire” didn’t glorify the deviant lifestyle.

Hollywood’s effort to emasculate black men on screen by casting them as weak, gay or transgender has been going on for decades. It seems like almost every major black man in Hollywood, has at one point in his career, put on a dress, wig and lipstick to portray women. Here are some examples:

Will Smith played a gay con artist in the 1993 movie “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Ving Rhames played a drag queen in “Holiday Heart.” And in Quentin Tarantino’s sadistic “Pulp Fiction,” Rhames played a high-level crime figure who gets brutally sodomized.

Tyler Perry has made a fortune playing a woman in his “Madea” movies.

Jamie Foxx started out playing a female character in the ’90s comedy TV hit “In Living Color.”

Other notable black actors who had to dawn dresses include Chris Tucker and Wesley Snipes.

And actor Terry Crews testified in Congress during the whole #Metoo hysteria that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive in front of his wife.

Hollywood and the Oscars are a vehicle to promote homosexuality, feminism and other deviant behaviors that make a mockery of masculinity and traditional family values.

It’s unfortunate that Kevin Hart apologized; but most black men today have been emasculated and cannot stand firm for what is right.