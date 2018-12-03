Palin to Behar: 'Suck it up, cupcake' after Kid Rock jab

(BREITBART) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin scoffed at ABC Host Joy Behar’s “crocodile tears” and told her to “suck it up, cupcake,” while citing a Breitbart News article reporting on the removal of Kid Rock as grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade.

The former GOP vice presidential hopeful jumped to her Facebook page to ridicule ABC’s The View host, who reacted with outrage after rock singer Kid Rock called her a “bitch” on live TV during a Friday interview with Fox & Friends.

Palin was incredulous at Behar’s mock outrage over being called a bitch especially considering all the names she has called others.