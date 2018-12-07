Paris: Lecturer stabbed to death for 'insulting Muhammad'

An Irish university lecturer was stabbed to death in Paris by a former student who charged he “insulted the prophet Muhammad.”

John Dowling, 66, was attacked and stabbed 13 times Wednesday outside the Leonardo de Vinci private university, the Daily Mail of London reported.

The culprit, identified only as Ali R., is a 37-year-old Pakistani national who told police he held a personal grudge against the teacher after failing his exams last year.

He was indicted for murder Friday in Paris.

The prosecutor in the case, Catherine Denis, said Ali “came to France two years ago to join the management school, but did not pass his first year.”

The Daily Mail reported CCTV footage shows Dowling “chatting calmly with Ali at around midday, before the attacker took out a steak knife and plunged it into the Irishman’s throat, and then into his chest.”

According to the prosecutor, Ali has told police that Dowling “produced a drawing, which he showed off in class, insulting the Prophet Mohammed.”

However, Denis said “nobody remembers such an incident.”

“We don’t have proof of radicalization, but rather a feeling that we’re dealing with someone who is very religious, very pious, very practicing,” she said.

Paris was the scene of a January 2015 attack by two gunmen linked to al-Qaida who murdered 12 people at the offices of a satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, that published cartoons mocking Islam’s prophet.

Denis said Ali R. had renewed his residency permit to stay in France.

The La Defense district of Paris where the murder took place is home to the head offices of some of the biggest banks and businesses in France. The Daily Mail noted it has been a target for ISIS terrorists since at least 2014.

However, detectives so far believe there are no links between the attacker and jihadi groups.