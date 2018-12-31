Passenger strips naked, walks around plane

(USA TODAY) — Passengers on an Air India Express flight Saturday reportedly got more than they bargained for when a man stripped naked and started walking up and down the aisle of the plane.

News outlet ANI reports the crew on flight IX-194 from Dubai to Lucknow, India, quickly covered the man – who the Times of India identified as simply Surendra – in a blanket, and two crew members kept him seated for the rest of the flight.

When the plane landed, ANI says an Air India spokesperson stated, “per the direction of the captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to airlines security at Lucknow airport where [an] investigation is underway.” The flight was carrying more than 150 passengers.