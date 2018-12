(WLS-TV) In a video captured by R&B singer and actor Tyrese, Gray surprises his wife Aventer with a Lamborghini Urus. According to the Kelley Blue Book, the 2019 luxury SUV starts at $200,000.

Gray’s wife screams when the vehicle is revealed as he is heard in the back saying, “You light my fire. Let this Lamborghini light your fire, baby!”

However, it appears that joy may have been lost in some of the comments from people who immediately questioned where the money came from to buy the vehicle, while others felt he was boasting.