(NBC) — CAIRO — A Danish photographer has triggered outrage in Egypt after images of him having sex atop the Great Pyramid of Giza circulated on social media.

Video and photos released Friday of Andreas Hvid climbing the tallest of the three Great Pyramids at the site have outraged Egyptian officials and the public.

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities issued a statement Saturday saying the incident “violates public morality.” The ministry has requested that an investigation is launched by the Attorney General, the statement said.