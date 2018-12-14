Plan mandates security clearance 'reciprocity'

A new plan from Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats addresses how national security clearances are handled when a person approved by one agency moves to another, reports Joseph Farah’s Bulletin.

Security clearances were in the news recently with the Trump administration’s decision to revoke the clearances of Obama administration officials such as former CIA chief John Brennan, who has leveled vicious public attacks on President Trump.

Coats signed a new reciprocity plan authorizing agencies to accept clearances approved by other departments or divisions.

Stephen Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists said the issue has been “vexatious.”

“government agencies have been reluctant to recognize the validity of clearances that other agencies have allowed.

Instead, they have required new background checks and investigations.

The new plan, allowing for certain exceptions, states that agencies “shall accept national security eligibility adjudications conducted by an authorized adjudicative agency at the same or higher level.”

