Planned Parenthood admits unborn are babies in sex-ed video

It seems that even abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood agrees with pro-lifers that the little being who grows inside a woman's belly for nine months is, in fact, a "baby."

Released this past November, an animated sex-ed video from Planned Parenthood teaches parents about how to speak to their children should they ever be asked by the little tykes: “Where do babies come from?” As noted by Katie Yoder of National Review, the video has gone largely unnoticed since its release.

At no point throughout the three-minute video does the narrator refer to the baby as a fetus. In fact, the baby is at all times referred to as a baby.