(PENNLIVE) — SHAMOKIN, Pennsylvania — A female thief who took an Amazon box from a porch in Shamokin got a big surprise when she opened it.

Robert Lynch, from whose porch the box was taken at 7 a.m. Wednesday, said the package was filled with cat poop he’d forgotten to put out with his trash.

“Whoever it was got cat [poop] for Christmas,” he said.