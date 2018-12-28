Potato-pocalypse 2019

(Financial Post) After a devastating potato growing season, 500 million pounds of Canadian potatoes are feared wasted and many of the survivors are misshapen and undersized, threatening to turn french fries short and brown.

The United Potato Growers of Canada last week announced the misfortunes of its farmers in a news release, an apparent attempt to manage consumer expectations after a trifecta of bad weather across the country — a late spring, a hot summer and a cold fall — saw an estimated 6,000 hectares abandoned. While any one of those three are manageable on their own, all three hitting most provinces in the same year is “unprecedented,” said United Potato Growers general manager Kevin MacIsaac.

“I’ve been involved in the industry myself for 25-plus years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told the Financial Post. “It’s pretty bad right now.”