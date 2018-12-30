Predictions for 2018

Happy New Year! The staff of Talk Media News makes predictions for the coming year. As we bid goodbye to a very tumultuous year in the nation’s capital, we look ahead to what could transpire in 2019.

Chief Ellen Ratner

Doctors will determine that Donald Trump’s bizarre tweets are related to both physical and mental health issues that prevent him from carrying out his duties as president of the United States. The 25th Amendment will be invoked and Mike Pence will become president.

Jon Christopher Bua

Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III will deliver his report to Congress as soon as the Democrats are sworn in.

In the New Year, the president will make a deal to resign when he learns that members of his family will be indicted in the special counsel’s Russia probe.

Vice President Mike Pence’s involvement with Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election will begin to be exposed to the American People.

Doug Christian

The probe, led by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, and possible conspiracy with the Russians by President Donald Trump’s campaign, may be troublesome for Trump, but it isn’t dire. The public will learn that Trump didn’t collude with the Russians.

But the investigation by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) into Trump’s alleged money laundering, tax schemes and other nefarious activities will pose an existential risk to his presidency. My prediction is that the SDNY will (or already has) approach Trump with an offer he would be hubristic to refuse: Resign the presidency and the feds will not prosecute you or your children for prior illegal activities.

Karen DeWitt

The economy continues to decline, growing at less than 1 percent in 2019. Congress is stalemated between Senate Republicans and House Democrats – nothing gets done.

Justin Duckham

After gradually becoming rarer, the once “daily” White House press briefing will disappear entirely in 2019. No one will really miss it.

With so many people leaving the administration, the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed will go public to again make their case.

Michael Flynn will eventually be sentenced to a very short prison in March, but Trump will nevertheless step in and deliver his first pardon in the Mueller saga.

Regina Holmes

Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign concludes by the end of February; Donald Trump and his eldest son will be implicated. The angry president will decide to resign to avoid being impeached, and he will leave office quickly, still tweeting “No collusion!” He will go back to New York with his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, but will quickly file for divorce.

As soon as the outcome of Mueller’s probe is announced, a rattled Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump quickly leave town and go under the radar indefinitely.

Tim Maier

President Donald Trump will announce he is not seeking re-election, claiming that in four years he accomplished all of his campaign promises and boasting he has done more in four years than any other president.

Vice President Mike Pence will announce he is running for president.

Michael Olesker

Donald Trump will not finish the year in office. Nor will he be impeached. Facing a barrage of charges from a multiplicity of prosecutorial offices, he will cut a deal to save himself and his children and vacate the presidency.

Bryan Rhenium

House Democrats will ask President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Trump will refuse. The committees of jurisdiction will issue subpoenas. The White House will fight the subpoenas.

Tom Squitieri

The U.S. will face military setbacks in the South China Sea and Russian border regions. NATO will blink.

Turkey will both promise and threaten to take as much of northern Syria as it wishes. Turkey will kill Kurds under the guise of fighting ISIS,

Luke Vargas

Guatemala will choose a new president in June and must choose a leader brave enough to accept the findings of a vital U.N. anti-corruption investigation shut down by current President Jimmy Morales. A major court case in El Salvador offers a rare opportunity for the country to deliver long-overdue justice for government massacre in the 1980s and demonstrate that no one is above the law.

These are the predictions by the staff of Talk Media News. We will see who/what was correct as 2019 unfolds.