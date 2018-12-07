Principal placed on leave for banning candy canes

(KPTM) The principal of Manchester Elementary school has been placed on leave as of Thursday morning, according to an Elkhorn Public Schools spokesperson.

Kara Perchal sent a statement to Fox 42 saying:

As of this morning, Principal Sinclair has been placed on administrative leave. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing personnel issue, the District cannot comment further.

It comes after officials say Jennifer Sinclair sent a memo to Manchester Elementary staff earlier this week.

It listed acceptable things to have in classrooms and on assignments like sledding, scarves, yetis and even Olaf from the Disney movie Frozen.

It also outlined things that were not acceptable: Santa, Christmas trees, candy canes, reindeer and more.