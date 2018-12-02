Privacy shocker: Customer-service agents monitor as you type

A writer for a tech website has explained how those customer-service agents are able to answer your typed questions so quickly – sometimes even before you ask them, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

It’s not telepathy or mind-reading. It’s simple technology that allows them to see what you’re typing – in real time.

That would mean they see what you are intending to ask before you send the question.

Kashmir Hill, a senior reporter for the special projects desk at Gizmodo, wrote: “Next time you’re chatting with a customer service agent online, be warned that the person on the other side of your conversation might see what you’re typing in real time.”

She explained a reader sent the proof, a transcript of a chat style conversation with a mattress company representative.

The consumer asked: “Can you see the messages I’m typing before I send them?”

“We get a preview,” was the response. “Is there anything else I can help you with at all?”

The consumer? “that doesn’t seem right to me creepy at the least.”

The agent responded: “Gives us a little bit of extra time to look up information.”

“Something similar recently happened to HmmDaily’s Tom Scocca. He got a detailed answer from an agent one second after he hit send,” Hill wrote.

The chat services call the function “real-time typing view” or “message sneak peek.”

“On the upside, you get fast answers,” Gizmodo’s report pointed out.

“On the downside, your thought process is being unknowingly observed. For the creators, this is technological magic, a deception that will result, they hope, in amazement and satisfaction.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.