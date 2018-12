(Louisville Courier Journal) As a growing number of listeners and radio stations say “no, no, no” to playing the Christmas tune “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” some Louisville radio stations are saying “yes, yes, yes.”

Whether you like it or not, classic hits station WAKY-FM will play the Christmas tune on repeat beginning Sunday morning, said Chris Randolph, one of the station’s disc jockeys.

WAKY, on 103.5 and 100.1 FM, will spin different versions of the song over and over for several hours on Sunday, Randolph said.