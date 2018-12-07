Rare crusader-era gold cache discovered in Israeli port of Caesarea

(J-Wire) The Israeli Antiquities Authority has announced a cache of 24 rare gold coins and a 900-year-old gold earring have been discovered at the port of Caesarea.

The discovery was made during extensive excavation and conservation work in the Caesarea Port, which was sponsored by the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation.

The gold cache was found hidden between two stones in the side of a well, located in a house in a neighbourhood dating to the Abbasid and Fatimid periods, some 900 years ago.

According to the directors of the excavation, Dr. Peter Gendelman and Mohammed Hatar of the Israel Antiquities Authority, the coins in the cache date back to the end of the eleventh century, which “make it possible to link the treasure to the Crusader conquest of the city in the year 1101, one of the most dramatic events in the medieval history of the city.