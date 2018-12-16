'Rat': Trump uses Drudge's nickname for Cohen

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump has long given his adversaries original nicknames to mock and diminish them.

In 2016, he dubbed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary.” GOP primary rival Jeb Bush was known as “low-energy Jeb.” He labeled another Floridian, Marco Rubio, “Little Marco.” He has already given his potential 2020 rivals nicknames — “Crazy Bernie” Sanders, “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Pocahontas” Elizabeth Warren.

On Sunday morning, he extended the naming ritual to his former longtime fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen. This time, however, the nickname was not original and appeared to be borrowed from conservative internet entrepreneur and highly influential news aggregator Matt Drudge.