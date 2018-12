Regarding your column “There is simply no reasoning with fools” –

One of my favorite writers: “Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired.” – Johnathon Swift

Restated by unknown: “You cannot reason someone out of something he or she was not reasoned into,” and restated again by an undetermined: “You cannot reason people out of positions they didn’t reason themselves into.”

Budd