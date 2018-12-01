Report: Americans, Russians exchange gunfire

Russians and Americans have been shooting at each other lately, reveals Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

It’s happening in Syria, where, says the Military Times, there have been “various engagements.”

It was Ambassador James Jeffrey, U.S. special representative for Syria, whose interview with Russian media was uncovered by the Times.

“Jeffrey was asked by the Russian journalists to verify details of a February incident involving a mix of Russian mercenaries and pro-regime Syrian fighters who attacked U.S. and local partner forces in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province. The Pentagon said the U.S. troops called for close-air support to defend their outpost, allegedly killing up to 200 enemy fighters,” the report said.

No Americans were casualities.

But Jeffrey confirmed, “There have been various engagements, some involving exchange of fire, some not. Again, we are continuing our mission there and we are continuing to exercise our right of self-defense.”

He declined, however, to offer a lot more details.

“We don’t comment on specific military actions of that nature. U.S. forces are legitimately in Syria, supporting local forces in the fight against Daesh,” Jeffrey said, the Times revealed, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State terror group.

