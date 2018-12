(Global News) Residents of a retirement home in Brisbane, Australia, are furious over city council’s plan to build a crematorium just metres from their residence.

According to Australia’s 9News, residents of Palm Lake Resort, an age care facility, are urging the city to nix the planned furnace, saying they don’t want to be reminded of the inevitable.

“I don’t want to think if my neighbour dies that I’m watching her being burnt across the road,” resident Diane Cordaro told the news outlet. “I know we have to have it, I realize that, but not in a built up area, take it away.”