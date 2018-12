(USA Today) No one said the “most modern robot” at a Russian technology event was a real robot, but it appears no one said it wasn’t either.

So, some journalists covering the state-sponsored event for children had a lot of questions when Robot Boris appeared on stage talking and dancing. He also could answer math equations.

Coverage on Russian state TV praised the “hi-tech robot” at the annual Proyektoria technology forum, The Guardian reports, even praising its intelligent dance moves.