Rush Limbaugh: Dems' goal all along to stop Trump

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday explained what’s behind some of the major political developments of the past two years.

The Mueller investigation, the opposition to President Trump’s judicial nominees, the fight over allowing illegal aliens an open door to the United States and others.

It’s simply that the Democrats have been dedicated since Trump’s election to stop him and his agenda, Limbaugh said.

“It has basically been a Deep State plot to prevent Donald Trump from being Donald Trump, to prevent Donald Trump from having any kind of success with his agenda at all, with the added bonus being that along the way they can create the idea that Trump stole something like an election or is a thug-criminal and bad guy,” he said.

The conflicts between the Washington establishment and the president are escalating now as the current Congress winds down. Democrats gleefully are preparing to open the next Congress in January in the majority with scores of investigations of the Trump administration.

Limbaugh pointed out that the investigation into Democrats’ claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 race is coming into focus.

He noted the investigation was launched by the FBI and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe prior to the Mueller special counsel investigation. FBI investigations, Limbaugh argued, are supposed to begin with allegations of a crime, but Mueller’s did not.

“There wasn’t any crime mentioned when Mueller was appointed, which violates Justice Department regulations,” Limbaugh said.

Mollie Hemingway at the Federalist tweeted her sources saying the investigation was not about uncovering collusion with Russia, “which they knew was sans evidence.”

“Their purpose: constrain Trump.”

Limbaugh said he believes deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did volunteer to wear “a wire” to try to trap the president.

“None of this is a surprise to me, that these people simply would not accept the results of the election. They simply would not accept somebody like Donald Trump, no matter what the election results are, no matter what the will of the American people,” he said.

“Their point from the get-go has been to deny Donald Trump his presidential powers, constitutional powers. It has been to deny Donald Trump his agenda, to deny Donald Trump the staff that he wants to put together, to make sure that there are constant people around Trump that will leak back to them,” he said.

Limbaugh recalled Trump fired FBI director James Comey, and Rosenstein then appointed Mueller as special counsel. All of that, he said, “looks like” a setup.

Then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe even “took the extraordinary step of opening an obstruction of justice investigation even before … Mueller was appointed.”

“The obstruction probe was an idea the FBI had previously considered, but it didn’t start until after Comey was fired,” Limbaugh said.

“As much as people think they understand what’s going on here, I don’t think most people have the capacity to understand just how much the Washington establishment – whatever it encompasses – just totally despises everything there is about Donald Trump including the people that voted for him and people that work for him,” Limbaugh said.

“It’s impossible to aptly describe the level of animosity and sheer hatred and fear that has dominated official Washington since election night 2016.”