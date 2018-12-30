Russia bans chocolate, feminine products from Ukraine

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Russia has added to its list of imports from Ukraine that are banned, claiming it is a retaliatory move against restrictions on certain Russian goods.

The ban list, updated by the Russian government Saturday, covers wheat, chocolate, vegetables, fruits, beer, tractors, paper, furniture, children’s and feminine care products, among dozens of other goods and products.

“This is a tit-for-tat measure against sanction restrictions on the part of Ukraine,” Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said according to state-run TASS, referring to economic sanctions by the Ukrainian government earlier this year.