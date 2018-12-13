Sacha Baron Cohen's in hot seat for lying

Shock entertainer Sacha Baron Cohen is in the hot seat now for lying in a “consent agreement” through which former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore traveled to Washington to appear in his show.

WND reported in September that Moore sued Cohen and his production companies for $95 million for duping him into appearing on camera in a Showtime program called “Who is America?”

Moore was mocked as a pedophile on the show, based on allegations by several women when he ran for the U.S. Senate that he had engaged in “sexual misconduct” with them when they were teens.

In a new filing in his lawsuit against Cohen, Moore’s lawyer, Larry Klayman, alleged Moore was tricked into traveling to Washington and sitting for an interview with a disguised Cohen.

Moore said he was told he was being honored for supporting Israel.

His lawsuit alleges that his consent to appear on the show was invalid because of the lies.

“In order to fraudulently induce plaintiffs to travel to Washington, D.C., where filming was to and did take place … Cohen and his agents falsely and fraudulently represented to plaintiffs that Yerushalayim TV – which does not actually exist – was the producer and broadcaster of the show that Judge Moore would appear on.

“In addition … Cohen and his agents falsely and fraudulently represented that Judge Moore and Mrs. Moore were both being invited to Washington, D.C., for Judge Moore to receive an award for his strong support of Israel in commemoration of its 70th anniversary.”

Cohen apparently wanted the case moved out of Washington, but Klayman’s filing argued it’s where”Judge Moore was falsely portrayed as a pedophile, which gives rise to plaintiffs’ claims.”

“Clearly recognizing, if not admitting, this fact, defendants seek to enforce void and unenforceable forum selection clause in order to have this matter transferred to what they perceive to be a more favorable forum in New York,” Klayman explained.

He cited the “Second Restatement of Contracts” that determines if a party’s “manifestation of assent is induced by either a fraudulent or a material misrepresentation by the other party upon which the recipient is justified in relying, the contract is voidable by the recipient.”

He explains Cohen’s “misrepresentations … were clearly and admittedly fraudulent and material, and they induced plaintiffs to sign the ‘Consent Agreement.”

In this case, not only were the statements fraudulent, they “were also clearly made with fraudulent intent.”

Further, there was no consent to appear on Cohen’s show, because the agreement was to appear on Yerushalayim TV, which does not exist, the filing argued.

Cohen and Showtime, the filing said, “as strangers to the contract, have no standing or legal basis to enforce its terms.”

Cohen’ sought to deceive conservatives to appear with him, creating embarrassing situations.

Moore had warned of legal action should the interview be aired.

Esquire recently reported the show has created a “buzz” for Showtime but has had mediocre ratings.