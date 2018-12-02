Sam Donaldson critiques Sarah Sanders

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former ABC News reporter and anchor Sam Donaldson critiqued White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ antagonistic relationship with the media on Sunday, comparing her work with former president George H.W. Bush’s cordial attitude towards news outlets.

“I think he also had a press secretary in Marlin Fitzwater who did a great job for him,” Donaldson told CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “Marlin would come out to the press room knowing he had to shuck, and jive, and sort of slide around, but he didn’t try to insult reporters. He knew that we knew that he was going to shuck and jive. That was his job.”

“And I wonder if that would work today with Sarah Sanders, if she could come out and say, ‘You know, I’m going to lie to you, but I have to do that. Don’t you understand? It’s nothing personal,'” Donaldson said.