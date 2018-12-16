Sears bankruptcy court OKs $25 million in exec bonuses

(CBS) — Working for a bankrupt retailer still has it perks — at least if you’re among hundreds of high-level employees at Sears Holdings.

The company behind the Sears and Kmart chains on Friday obtained a U.S. bankruptcy court’s permission to pay as much as $25.3 million in bonuses to top executives and other high-ranking employees at Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

The retailer successfully made the case that it needs to give employees a financial reason to stick around, even as it reported losses of almost $1.9 billion in the first three quarters this year.