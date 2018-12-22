Season's greetings

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A woman goes to the post office to buy stamps for her Christmas cards.

She says to the clerk, “May I have 50 Christmas stamps?”

The clerk says, “What denomination?”

The woman responds, “God help us. Has it come to this? Give me 22 Catholic, 12 Presbyterian, 10 Lutheran, and 6 Baptist.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



