(Fox News) Your next selfie could be your most painful one, a California doctor has warned.

Dr. Levi Harrison, a San Francisco-based physician, is warning people about selfie wrist caused by people using their phone’s camera to take a photo of themselves, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

“Selfie wrist” is a form of carpal tunnel syndrome. People who experience selfie wrist may feel a tingling or sharp pain, which comes from flexing your wrist inward or holding your phone too long without moving.