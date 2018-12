(INDEPENDENT) — An academic conference on sex with robots has been cancelled due to a backlash against a proposed speech by Steve Bannon, Donald Trump‘s former adviser.

Mr Bannon had been due to speak at the International Conference on Advances in Computer Entertainment (ACE) this month in Montana, but protests from activists and fellow speakers forced the cancellation of the event, its organisers said.

A linked conference being held alongside ACE – the International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots (LSR) – was also cancelled over the outcry, a statement on its website said.