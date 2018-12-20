Sex trafficker ordered to pay victim 1/2-million dollars

OCCRP) A United States judge ordered a convicted sex trafficker to pay his teenage victim nearly half a million dollars—the largest sum ever decreed under the district’s trafficking restitution statute.

Starting in 2015, William Saddler, 36, prostituted a 15-year-old girl at migrant camps across North Carolina to fund his crack cocaine habit. Among other tactics, prosecutors say Saddler used violence, fear, and manipulation to coerce the minor.

In human trafficking cases, US federal law mandates that victims be compensated for the full amount of their losses, including medical services, lost income, attorneys’ fees, and other items. In 2017, however, federal courts awarded restitution in only 27 percent of human trafficking cases.