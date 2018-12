(NEW YORK POST) — A mortified mom sent her 5-year-old to his school’s Nativity play with a shepherd costume she bought online before she realized it came with a blow-up sheep sex doll.

Helen Cox bought son Alfie the $21.65 costume on Amazon for his school Nativity play, and he was delighted it came with a free blow-up sheep.

But the mom of two was puzzled when a teacher told Alfie to take the sheep home — until she blew it up and found it had a huge hole in its bottom as well as red lips and eyelashes.