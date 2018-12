(KION) The sheriff leading the investigation into the shooting death of a California police officer took aim at state sanctuary laws that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Friday that the suspect was in the country illegally and that if he had been deported for previous DUI arrests, Cpl. Ronil Singh would still be alive.

He says while he does not want to politicize an officer’s death, this discussion must be had.